Lowe’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.64…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.64 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.92 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $12.15 to $12.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $83.5 billion to $84.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.