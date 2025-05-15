Loop Media: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPTV

