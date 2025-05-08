Logan Ridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.