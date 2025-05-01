Lloyds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.43 billion in…

LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.43 billion in its first quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 11 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.91 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.91 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

