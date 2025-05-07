LivePerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $60 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $255 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

