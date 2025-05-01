Live Nation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $23.2 million.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net loss of 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

