LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $327.3 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of $6.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.6 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.

