Lithium Americas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

