Lithium Americas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

