Lincoln National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $722 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.68 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.71 billion.

