Lilly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.76 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $3.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.34 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.52 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.73 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.62 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.78 to $22.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $58 billion to $61 billion.

