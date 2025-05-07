Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $82…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $82 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $774 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $808.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.