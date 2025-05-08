Ligand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.5 million…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.33 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.4 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.