Lifeward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

Lifeward expects full-year revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.