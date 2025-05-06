Lifevantage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $228 million to $235 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.