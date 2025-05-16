LG Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Thursday reported a…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — LG Display Co. (LPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $180.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The maker of monitors and panels for TVs, phones and other products posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period.

