Lemonade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 94 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $159 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $661 million to $663 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMND

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.