LeMaitre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.07 to $2.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $242 million to $249 million.

