LegalZoom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $181 million to $185 million.

