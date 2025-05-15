Lazy Days Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period.

