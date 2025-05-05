Lattice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $120.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $118.5 million to $128.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

