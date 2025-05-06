Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million…

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million in its first quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $565 million.

