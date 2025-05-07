Lantheus Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.9 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $372.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion.

