Landstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 85 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

