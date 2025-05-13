Landsea: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The residential homebuilder posted revenue of $310.8 million in the period.

