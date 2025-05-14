LadRx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — LadRx Corporation (LADX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $719,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — LadRx Corporation (LADX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $719,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $1.45.

