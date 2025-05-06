L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

