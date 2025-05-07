KVH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.