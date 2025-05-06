Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $84.5 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $1.59. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $162 million in the period.

