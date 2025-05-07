Kronos Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.1 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $489.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.