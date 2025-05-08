Krispy Kreme: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.3 million…

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $375.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Krispy Kreme said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $385 million.

