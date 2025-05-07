Kratos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Wednesday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $302.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.