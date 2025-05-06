Live Radio
Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 5:08 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $110.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $290.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

