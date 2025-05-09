Koppers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $456.5 million in the period.

Koppers expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

