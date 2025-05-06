Kontoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.9 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.9 million in its first quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $622.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kontoor expects its per-share earnings to be 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion.

