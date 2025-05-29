Kohl’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be 10 cents to 60 cents per share.

