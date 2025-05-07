Kodiak Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period.

