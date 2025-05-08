Kodak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

