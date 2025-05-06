Knife River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68.7 million…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of $1.21.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $353.5 million in the period.

