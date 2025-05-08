KLX Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.62. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $154 million in the period.

