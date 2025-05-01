Kirkland’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported profit of $7.9 million in its…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported profit of $7.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.1 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $441.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.