Kirby: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.33.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $785.7 million in the period.

