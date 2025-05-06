Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $368 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $368 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

