Keysight: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $257 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.69.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

