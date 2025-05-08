Kenvue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $322 million. On…

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $322 million.

On a per-share basis, the Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

