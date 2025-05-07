Live Radio
Kemper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 5:31 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $99.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR

