Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

