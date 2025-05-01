Kellanova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304 million. On a per-share basis,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

