KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9.1 billion.

