Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Monday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.77.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.21 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.8 million.

